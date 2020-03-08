Gates East business temporarily deferred until lawsuit is resolved

However, Tim Kuiper, attorney for the developer of the project, John Lotton, said unit 22 shouldn't be lumped in with the rest of the parcels that came before the board.

"That is a replat of part of that unit that was in town that was rezoned last year that is not subject to the lawsuit. It's not subject to the annexations or anything else," he said.

Kuiper added the developer has made a commitment across the 220-acre project to have an average lot size of 11,200 square feet.

However, Decker said it's his understanding the amended plat for unit 22 would reduce some lot sizes.

"Without knowing what the developer intends to do with the other property in the 220 acres, it's difficult, if not impossible, for the plan commission to fully understand whether the developer would meet the zoning commitment that requires the 11,200-square-foot average lot size throughout the entire development," Decker said.