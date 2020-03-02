Gates East parcel rezoning remains in the air

CROWN POINT — Whether the town of St. John breached a settlement agreement with the developer of The Gates subdivision remains unclear.
On Monday, Lake Superior Court Judge Gina Jones heard arguments from the developer, BLB St. John LLC, and the town about the alleged breach of contract between the parties.
In February 2018, BLB sued the town for a breach of contract related to the recapture of the cost to build a sewer.
After 18 months, the parties agreed to a "creative solution," versus the town facing a $3.3 million judgment, and signed a settlement on June 19, 2019, records show.
The settlement called for the the town to annex 111 acres of land and consider the rezoning of land so BLB and its affiliates, such as LBL Development LLC, could build The Gates East.
In September, the annexation was approved by the outgoing Town Council 4-1, with Gerald Swets voting no.
During the same meeting, the council also OK'd rezoning of an 108-acre parcel of land on the east side of Cline Avenue between 109th Avenue and U.S. 231 — also known as The Gates East — from R-1 to R-2 planned unit development (PUD).
On Jan. 1, however, the newly elected council unanimously passed a resolution rezoning two parcels of land from R-2 PUD to R-1.
The parcels included the 111 acres of land annexed by the town and an additional 40 acres on the west side of town near Heartland Park.
Donald Snemis, an attorney for BLB, said the town reaching a settlement agreement the new council doesn't like doesn't make the agreement invalid.
Snemis added BLB isn't asking the town to enforce anything that wasn't in the amended agreement, which he received via email on Nov. 1, 2019.
Town Attorney David Westland said the town followed the June settlement agreement, pointing out the town annexed the 111-acre parcel and supported efforts to rezone parcels within The Gates East.
Westland said amended versions of the agreement were never brought up during public hearings and contained "substantively different" additions, including added parcels and a clause requiring St. John to annex and rezone parcels of land to maintain the agreement, which should make those versions invalid.
The mediation came just days after outgoing council members were unseated, Westland said, adding it was the "lame duck council" that approved the June settlement and tried to get it through before the end of 2019.
When the new council passed the resolution to rezone the land, it was to uphold Section 24-42 of St. John Town Code, which says all land annexed to the town will be considered R-1, unless the council agrees unanimously to rezone the parcel, Westland said.
Both parties have until March 23 to submit findings of fact.