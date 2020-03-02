Gates East parcel rezoning remains in the air

On Jan. 1, however, the newly elected council unanimously passed a resolution rezoning two parcels of land from R-2 PUD to R-1.

The parcels included the 111 acres of land annexed by the town and an additional 40 acres on the west side of town near Heartland Park.

Donald Snemis, an attorney for BLB, said the town reaching a settlement agreement the new council doesn't like doesn't make the agreement invalid.

Snemis added BLB isn't asking the town to enforce anything that wasn't in the amended agreement, which he received via email on Nov. 1, 2019.

Town Attorney David Westland said the town followed the June settlement agreement, pointing out the town annexed the 111-acre parcel and supported efforts to rezone parcels within The Gates East.

Westland said amended versions of the agreement were never brought up during public hearings and contained "substantively different" additions, including added parcels and a clause requiring St. John to annex and rezone parcels of land to maintain the agreement, which should make those versions invalid.