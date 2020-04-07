Georgia man travels to Region for new prosthetic leg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After an accident shattered his prosthetic leg, a man and his pregnant wife desperate for help traveled from Georgia to Munster for a new one.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Rodney Porterfield and his wife, Francesca Porterfield, of Cornelia, Georgia, drove 12 hours to Munster on Thursday to visit Vikram Choudhary, clinic director of Bionic Prosthetics and Orthotics in Munster.

Choudhary first provided a free prosthetic leg to Rodney Porterfield in 2019. When he received another call from the Georgia man last week, he said he would replace the leg at no charge.

“He called and said, 'Vick, my leg is messed up pretty bad,'” Choudhary said. “I saw a photo and it looked shattered. I asked him if he could come out here and he said he still had no way to pay for a new one. I told him I’d help him for free and he and his pregnant wife traveled 12 hours here. I was worried about a travel ban so I told him to come sooner than later.”

Rodney Porterfield was at his construction job working with heavy machinery when his prosthetic leg fell off and was crushed by a dump truck.