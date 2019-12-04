EAST CHICAGO — The Red Kettle Campaign has produced a golden opportunity for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
A 2017 American Buffalo one-ounce gold coin was discovered Tuesday night in a kettle stationed at a Strack & Van Til location in East Chicago.
After doing some research, the organization believes the coin could be valued around $1,700 to $1,800, said Lt. Leta Marin, of The Salvation Army East Chicago Corps.
“We’re super excited,” Marin said.
She said The Salvation Army is thankful for all of the contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign because that funding is used to operate “a lot of different programs,” including emergency financial assistance, music classes, a community garden, a computer lab, youth activities and hunger relief services.
“This will go a long way to provide meals,” Marin said of the money the organization expects to receive from the gold coin.
Gold coins have appeared in red kettles in past campaigns in Lake County, but there hasn’t been one found in East Chicago during the last several years, Marin said.
She said it’s fitting the American Buffalo coin was placed in that particular kettle at Strack & Van Til because the bell ringer who manned that station has regularly asked if a gold coin was dropped in his kettle.
The find comes on the heels of The Salvation Army of Lake County receiving a $75,000 donation from a longtime contributor.
As of Tuesday, The Salvation Army of Lake County collected about $125,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign. The organization has a goal of generating $400,000 during the fundraiser.
The Red Kettle Campaign also continues for The Salvation Army branches in LaPorte and Porter counties.
In LaPorte County, slightly more than $15,000 has been generated so far as that branch looks to raise $75,000 through the campaign.
The Salvation Army of Porter County has a goal to generate $110,000, and it raised $21,000 as of Tuesday.
Besides dropping money in kettles, there are a variety of other ways people can donate to The Salvation Army to help the branches meet their goals.
Those who aren’t carrying cash can use their phones to make donations when they pass kettles by bumping their mobile phones on smart tags on kettles or scanning QR codes at the stations.
Donations also can be made online at the following locations:
• Lake County: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/LakeCounty.
• LaPorte County: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/LaPorte.
• Porter County: centralusa.salvationarmy.org/PorterCounty.
Local branches of The Salvation Army also are in need of volunteer bell ringers to serve at kettle stands.
Those interested in getting involved can sign up for a specific location, date and time at RegisterToRing.com.