HOBART — Coming from a Navy family, Stacey Ojeda said she always felt like going into the mi…

MUNSTER — Larry Weiss had his hesitations at first when he was asked to hop on a plane at 6:…

The Stories of Honor Program

This is the last feature story in The Times' Stories of Honor program, focusing on Region men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, reservists and veterans.

How it worked

Readers were asked to nominate their military heroes by telling us stories of allegiance, heroism and determination from the nominees' times of service. Eleven nominations were selected as finalists. Each story was then told through our newspaper and website.

Honorees came from all branches of the military, representing every conflict since World War II.