HAMMMOND — The Hammond Family YMCA will celebrate its grand re-opening this weekend following a massive face-lift, not only to its building but its program offerings as well.
Renovations began in September on the nearly $4 million project. Y officials have credited the late Dean and Barbara White, through the Dean and Barbara White Foundation, for kick-starting the project's fundraiser. The foundation chipped in $1 million.
The newly unveiled space transforms the 1958 building, giving it a more modern, open-floor plan with build-outs, sleek designs, two new multipurpose rooms, an expanded weight room, a new child care area, teen lounge center and renovated basketball gymnasium. The lobby and main entrance was gutted and remodeled for a more welcoming atmosphere.
Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster gave a tour of the facility on Monday. He said the improvements will help the Hammond Y continue its longstanding legacy of shaping happy, healthy families and cutting back on childhood obesity, social isolation and depression.
"I think what this has done is really given Hammond a very nice, high-quality YMCA experience now," Buckmaster said. "We've invested what will be almost $4 million into the kids, families and adults of this community."
Emily Ellison, executive director of the Hammond YMCA, said the new child care area has vastly more square footage and extracurricular offerings. Free child care is available for Y members during workout sessions for children ages six weeks to age 7, and additional hours can be accommodated for a fee, she said.
Ellison said about 6,000 square feet of usable public space has been added to the building, thanks, in part, to strategic re-purposing of the floor plan and the elimination of overabundant storage and office space.
Before, the Hammond location was severely "under-serving" its community, Ellison said. But the added programs and space will allow the local Y to triple in growth over time. They currently serve about 2,200 households, and they expect that to grow by 1,200 in the next two years.
"It's a cool experience to be a part of," said Ellison, who grew up in the Hammond YMCA. "It's so cool to see this place transform."
The new sleek Studio B is an ideal space for group fitness classes, tumbling, dance, ballet, yoga and cycling, she said. The cycling classes are rooted in the "Coach by Color" training system that personalizes workouts for the individual user using heart rate monitoring.
Gone are the days when the Hammond Y could be compared to a dungeon, officials said. One of the most notable design changes is the new, tall windows that brighten the fitness area, where guests can use treadmills, free weights, and weighted exercise machines. Sizable televisions allow treadmill users to watch their favorite television shows or track their progress.
Hammond Family YMCA is part of the Crossroads YMCA association that includes the branch in Crown Point, as well as branches in Griffith and Whiting. The Hammond redesign comes on the heels of a $35 million, 9-acre expansion of the Southlake Family YMCA in Crown Point.
Jill Schaffenberger, spokeswoman for the Crossroads YMCA, said a grand opening will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.