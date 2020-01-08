GRIFFITH — With no luck, so far, in gaining membership to North Township or St. John Township, Griffith is presenting a bill to the state legislature that would let the town go it alone.
After being rejected by two townships in 2018, town officials had been hoping for one of them to reconsider before the start of this year.
"We are still working to find a home in a township," said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
With Griffith as a member, North Township would gain about $510,728 per year; St. John Township would get almost $80,000 in extra revenue per year.
As these townships continue to refuse membership, Griffith is asking the Indiana General Assembly to consider a new bill that would do one of two things: let Griffith form its own one-community township or provide its own poor relief without membership in any township.
"We have no preference," Ryfa said of which way the legislature might go in any approval of the bill.
Ryfa noted that the deadline to file a bill is Thursday.
He referred to the 2018 residential referendum on whether to leave Calumet Township. In the referendum, which drew 3,371 voters, 98 out of every 100 voters said they want out of Calumet Township.
“Regardless of the public question, our state leadership should seriously consider the wishes of 98% of the citizens from any municipality that voted for help," Ryfa said. "I hope they understand that there is a real problem and that this isn’t a political statement. It’s a 'we need desperate help request.'"
In a typical year, Griffith's poor relief services total around $30,000, a trend that has supporting data over the past decade or longer, Ryfa said.
"Our citizens receive minimal services now from the township and we simply do not expect that to change whether we form our own township or are accepted by another township."
Ryfa discussed the issue at the Town Council's Tuesday meeting. In other business, officials said as many as 1,500 electronic water meters have batteries that are dying prematurely and rendering the units either unable to communicate with the data reading computers or giving out false readings.
"We're working on how to get this resolved," Public Works Director Rick Konopasek said.
The council also welcomed the town's new clerk treasurer, Gina Smith, who replaced John Volkmann, who retired.