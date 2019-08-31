GRIFFITH — Pick up some rib tips, a shaved ice or cold beer and enjoy tribute bands for the rest of the weekend at the Rock 'N' Rail street festival in downtown Griffith.
The 11th annual festival started Thursday and will run until Sunday night. The music and street festival boasts more than 30 food and craft vendors lined up on two blocks of Broad Street.
Friday's evening festivities started out with a brass trio when The Chicago Experience took to the main stage at the festival. Out of the several hundred people already enjoying the festival, the crowd for the first musical act of the night was lively and filled the seats near the stage.
This year's festival will entertain 14 tribute bands on the main stage, with tribute bands for Heart, Simon & Garfunkel, the Beatles and U2 performing Saturday night. Two other stages, the Bar Stage and Lake Street Stage, will host acts in between the Main Stage entertainment.
The family-friendly event has train barrel rides for $2 and inflatables the entire weekend. Saturday will have a special Princess Show on the Lake Street Stage and will be be "Princess Day" from 2-6 p.m. Superheros need their capes on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
Five-year-old Smith Cullen decided to ride on the barrel train Friday afternoon with his 2-year-old sister Sadie. His grandfather asked him, "Do you have your driver's license?"
"Forgot it at home!" Smith replied.
Plenty of festival attendees tried out the many vendors selling rib tips, corn cobs, nachos and even cheesecake.
A vintage car show will be just outside of the festival from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, featuring cars that are from 1959 or earlier Friday's car and motorcycle show was hosted by the Griffith Firefighter's Association.
Entry to the festival is free and the gates will be open from noon to midnight Saturday and from 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Parking is available around the downtown area.