A 23-year-old Griffith woman was pronounced dead after sustaining blunt force trauma early Sunday, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner's office.
The coroner was dispatched to Franciscan Health Crown Point at 3:08 a.m. The woman, identified as Sarah D. Gates, was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m. The manner of death is still pending, the release states.
The occurrence of the incident was at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Lane Street in Crown Point, the release states.
Other agencies involved include the Lake County Sheriff's Dept., Crown Point Police and Crown Point EMS.
