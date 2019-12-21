HOBART — Maureen Holub is full of gratitude, and she isn’t afraid to show it.
It all has to do with her recent move to Hobart.
Holub said she faced some challenges along the way, but she was able to overcome them through the assistance of others.
Some of the biggest support came from the UAW/Ford National Community Outreach program. Days before Thanksgiving, volunteers built a large wooden wheelchair ramp at her residence to make it easier for Holub’s son, Steven Allen, to access the home.
“We are truly blessed and excited about our new beginnings,” Holub said.
Allen, 33, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which prevents him from producing muscles. He is typically in his hospital bed, but others are able to help him get around on his reclined wheelchair.
When Holub saw the old farmhouse in Hobart, she “just knew this is the house for me.”
That’s when she started contacting organizations, seeking assistance to create the wheelchair ramp.
At first she had difficulty finding a group that could help her with the work.
“It was just one phone call after another,” Holub said.
She eventually contacted Habitat for Humanity, and that organization referred her to the UAW/Ford National Community Outreach program, which has built more than 150 wheelchair ramps for people in need.
“There’s such a huge need for it,” Holub said of the program.
She said Jeff Hall, the Illinois/Indiana crew leader of the program, quickly went into action after she reached him. Within days, his team created plans for a ramp.
Holub said Hall initially indicated Holub would need to cover the costs of materials for the ramp. That would have been about $2,000.
Holub was more than willing to pay the expense to have a ramp built for her son.
Hall later surprised Holub when his team received additional financial support from International UAW President Rory Gamble to cover all of the costs for Holub’s wheelchair ramp and several other ramp projects.
“It was wonderful for us,” Holub said.
The community outreach team spent days at Holub’s home to put the ramp in place. She was definitely pleased with the outcome.
“They did a beautiful job,” Holub said. “I was blown away.”
Allen is just as thankful as his mother.
The ramp will help him to get out of the house, and the NASCAR lover hopes to go to more races. Holub is now working on acquiring a wheelchair accessible van to make that happen.
Although Allen has faced many struggles in his life, he remains a happy and sweet man.
Holub said Allen was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was 3 years old. By the time he turned 7, he was no longer able to walk.
Because muscular dystrophy affects the strength of the heart, doctors placed his life expectancy at 19.
Holub said Allen is an incredibly strong person, which has helped him outlive that mark.
“He is just an amazing man,” Holub said of her son.