Hammond Area Career Center celebrates new Precision Machining Academy

EAST CHICAGO — Educators and business leaders are celebrating the start of a new precision machining program bringing real-world work experience and training to high school students enrolled at the Hammond Area Career Center.
State and local officials gathered Friday afternoon in an outdoor program recognizing the career center's new Precision Machining Academy, which comes as a collaborative partnership between Northwest Indiana educators and industry leaders.
The academy — housed at Ivy Tech Community College's Foundations of East Chicago De La Garza campus — draws support from state entities like the Governor's Workforce Cabinet, the Department of Workforce Development and the Center for Workforce Innovations, as well as the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and its manufacturing committee.
Area manufacturers committed $20,000 to help cover costs associated with the program, School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said.
"I really think this kind of partnership is the future of career and technical education," Miller said.
The program seeks to expose students to career opportunities and build a pipeline of skilled workers from early educational opportunities to work experience.
Students of the Precision Machining Academy take their classes at the Ivy Tech campus, working hands on with equipment housed at the East Chicago location.
The program, which began this fall, is also recognized as a State Earn and Learn, or SEAL, program, showing the academy's development of work-based learning opportunities that allow students to pursue apprenticeships, industry credentials and postsecondary credit while in high school.
"I've always believed that you talk all you want about how to do something, but you really can't learn the skills until you actually do it," Ivy Tech Lake County Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said. "This academy gives students the best of both. It prepares them academically and it gives them the technical skills that they need to get a job in the field."
In developing Hammond's Precision Machining Academy, regional partners looked to Michigan City's Compressed Air Academy, which is also recently received SEAL certification, for guidance on structuring the program.
Matt Presley, a regional director for the Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, said others across the state will soon be looking to the Hammond Area Career Center as a model for the creation of similar programs.
"I'm excited about the growth and the vision of this program, and of your school system." Presley said. "The partnership and the collaboration that's demonstrated here is the model for how we can do this not only in Hammond, but around the state."
Nine students are enrolled this fall with more expected to join as word of the program spreads, said Rob Musgraves, who teaches students in the Precision Machining Academy.
"This has been a dream of mine for probably 20-some years to be able to teach machine shop to high school kids in Hammond," Musgraves said. "It's amazing how it all came together. It's almost like a dream every day."
