Hammond Area Career Center celebrates new Precision Machining Academy

The program, which began this fall, is also recognized as a State Earn and Learn, or SEAL, program, showing the academy's development of work-based learning opportunities that allow students to pursue apprenticeships, industry credentials and postsecondary credit while in high school.

"I've always believed that you talk all you want about how to do something, but you really can't learn the skills until you actually do it," Ivy Tech Lake County Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said. "This academy gives students the best of both. It prepares them academically and it gives them the technical skills that they need to get a job in the field."

In developing Hammond's Precision Machining Academy, regional partners looked to Michigan City's Compressed Air Academy, which is also recently received SEAL certification, for guidance on structuring the program.

Matt Presley, a regional director for the Indiana Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship, said others across the state will soon be looking to the Hammond Area Career Center as a model for the creation of similar programs.

"I'm excited about the growth and the vision of this program, and of your school system." Presley said. "The partnership and the collaboration that's demonstrated here is the model for how we can do this not only in Hammond, but around the state."