Hammond school board candidates weigh in on pandemic reopening, high school consolidation ahead of Election Day

HAMMOND — Four candidates are running this fall to represent residents on the School City of Hammond Board of Trustees.
Lisa Miller, a current board member, and three others are running in Hammond as the school city progresses toward reopening in the coronavirus pandemic and prepares to take on historic consolidation at the secondary level.
Two at-large seats are up for election this November.
Miller, a college administrator, will run this fall after being selected for the board in February 2019 following a former trustees' resignation.
While on the board, Miller has voted on major changes in the school city — including the consolidation of the district's four high schools into two as the end of this school year.
Addressing budget shortfalls, attracting and retaining quality teachers and providing equitable education for the students of Hammond are among priorities Miller has set for continued service on the school board.
"I am running this November because I believe in the potential of our students and their families," Miller said. "I desire to see students graduate career and college ready so they are equipped to write their own definition of success. I want families to move into Hammond because of our academic excellence and commitment to supporting the whole child."
Hammond building inspector William Lewter said his children, students at Hammond’s Area Career Center University, give him a vested interest in the success of the district.
If elected, Lewter said he wants to work to change the perception of Hammond schools, evaluate instruction and curriculum models, and help bridge the gap he sees between parents and the school board.
Lewter has been a vocal advocate of Hammond’s return to athletics after programs were temporarily suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. The school board hopeful said he supports a staggered reentry for in-person instruction in the school city, where students are now receiving instruction virtually. He has also proposed, if fiscally possible, delaying the school city’s high school consolidation a year to allow administration time to work through students’ return to school during the pandemic and return focus to transition efforts.
“This is too big to allow it to fail,” Lewter said. “If we allow it to fail, we’re going to be failing our students.”
Cindy Murphy, a past member of the Hammond school board, is running this fall with priorities set to focus on fiscal management, strategic planning and embedding social justice education in students’ curriculum.
Murphy, who served for 12 years on the board previously, has coached the Scott Middle School Science Olympiad and Lego Robotics teams and is currently the Districtwide Chess Tournament Coordinator, having taken active roles in the chess program for more than 20 years.
Murphy has urged Hammond administrators to look to historic timeline and high memorabilia displays, such as that of Pike High School in Indianapolis, as possible examples for honoring the Clark and Gavit communities in consolidation.
She also believes the district should set goals for seeking STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — certification in its new high school and should consider partnering with the civil city for programs focused on reducing the school to prison pipeline.
“To me, education is your ticket to a better future,” Murphy said.
Wilma Reed, a retired Hammond educator, said she is running for the school board to bring teachers’ interest to the board.
Reed said she hopes to give Hammond’s teachers more of a voice in curriculum development and will make the hiring and retention of diverse leaders a priority.
The candidate said she also will advocate for greater student activities after school beyond athletics programs and will push for greater community engagement.
“We need people on the school board that speak for the citizens of Hammond and the children of Hammond,” Reed said. “There’s got to be a commitment there.”
