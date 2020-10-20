Hammond school board candidates weigh in on pandemic reopening, high school consolidation ahead of Election Day

HAMMOND — Four candidates are running this fall to represent residents on the School City of Hammond Board of Trustees.

Lisa Miller, a current board member, and three others are running in Hammond as the school city progresses toward reopening in the coronavirus pandemic and prepares to take on historic consolidation at the secondary level.

Two at-large seats are up for election this November.

Miller, a college administrator, will run this fall after being selected for the board in February 2019 following a former trustees' resignation.

While on the board, Miller has voted on major changes in the school city — including the consolidation of the district's four high schools into two as the end of this school year.

Addressing budget shortfalls, attracting and retaining quality teachers and providing equitable education for the students of Hammond are among priorities Miller has set for continued service on the school board.