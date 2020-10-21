Hammond school leaders share redistricting plans for high school consolidation

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is sharing a more detailed look at how district boundary lines will be drawn in its coming high school consolidation.

The school city approved plans last November to close its Clark and Gavit middle/high schools at the end of this school year, feeding students next year into the district's remaining Morton High School and soon-to-be completed Hammond Central High School, under construction behind the current Hammond High School.

Students at the elementary level will continue to attend their currently assigned school into the next academic year. The district will move its sixth grade classes — now divided between Clark, Gavit, Eggers and Scott middle schools — into its 12 elementary buildings.

"We went through every single elementary building, we went through every floor plan, we met with every principal, they discussed everywhere sixth grade would go, and the good news is we do not have to adjust any boundaries for elementary to have sixth grade go back," Superintendent Scott Miller said. "The elementary boundaries are 100% going to stay the same based on our enrollments."