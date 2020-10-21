Hammond school leaders share redistricting plans for high school consolidation

HAMMOND — The School City of Hammond is sharing a more detailed look at how district boundary lines will be drawn in its coming high school consolidation.
The school city approved plans last November to close its Clark and Gavit middle/high schools at the end of this school year, feeding students next year into the district's remaining Morton High School and soon-to-be completed Hammond Central High School, under construction behind the current Hammond High School.
Students at the elementary level will continue to attend their currently assigned school into the next academic year. The district will move its sixth grade classes — now divided between Clark, Gavit, Eggers and Scott middle schools — into its 12 elementary buildings.
"We went through every single elementary building, we went through every floor plan, we met with every principal, they discussed everywhere sixth grade would go, and the good news is we do not have to adjust any boundaries for elementary to have sixth grade go back," Superintendent Scott Miller said. "The elementary boundaries are 100% going to stay the same based on our enrollments."
A redistricting plan presented Tuesday night introduced two new boundary tracks for secondary students — one directing students to Eggers Middle School for seventh and eighth grade, then the new Hammond Central for high school; and another feeding students into Scott Middle School for seventh and eighth grade, then Morton for high school.
Hammond school board candidates weigh in on pandemic reopening, high school consolidation ahead of Election Day
The new boundary cohorts for secondary students split fairly evenly based on students' current attendance.
In general, students currently on track to attend Clark Middle/High School or Eggers Middle School before Hammond High will belong to the new Hammond Central cohort. Students currently districted to attend Gavit Middle/High School or Scott Middle School before Morton High will feed into the new Morton cohort.
To balance students between the two secondary pathways, the district will divide students within the neighborhoods nearest Edison Elementary. All students within Edison's boundaries will attend Edison for elementary school, but those living in the north half of Edison's boundaries will follow the Hammond Central track while those living south will follow the Morton path.
Administrators used 169th Place, which runs between Columbia and Calumet avenues, as a general dividing line for the Edison north and south boundaries.
School officials project, based on the district's current enrollment, that 924 students will attend Eggers next year and 865 students will attend Scott. At the high schools, Hammond administrators project 1,793 students will attend Hammond Central and 1,930 will attend Morton.
"We have done our due diligence on this plan," Miller said. "I'm pretty pleased with how the outcome has come out. It's not nearly as disruptive as what we may have initially thought it was."
