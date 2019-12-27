HAMMOND — A high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show returns to town when the Bishop Noll Athletic Department hosts a fundraiser with the Harlem Wizards.
The evening of fun and fundraising takes place Jan. 9 in the Bishop Noll fieldhouse, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 if purchased in advance and $12.50 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at harlemwizards.thundertix.com.
In addition to the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry, the night will include a Wiz-Kids warmup, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza.
The Wizards will play a promotional game against teachers from Bishop Noll and local elementary schools from the Diocese of Gary.
Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the US that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes.