HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday introduced its 2020 operating budget, but it will take some whittling down before it is adopted.
The budget was introduced at $18.6 million, which includes a proposed tax levy of slightly over $13 million.
This gives a tax rate proposed at $1.66 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin noted that the final rate will be lower after the town makes additional cuts before the budget is adopted on Oct. 28.
"It can't be higher than what was advertised," Griffin noted, so a government typically advertises high with the expectation of lower final numbers.
The levy, as introduced, is about $411,000 over the maximum allowed by law, so it also will be reduced by adoption time, Griffin noted.
"It'll be the first time without the exemption we've enjoyed," Griffin said, referring to the end of a partial exemption from the state property tax circuit breaker Lake County has benefited from.
This means that Highland could lose up to $1.2 million from circuit breaker credits, Griffin said.
"(But) it's likely to be less than that," he added.
The introduction included a public hearing which featured comments from two residents.
"The town has had 11 and a half years to prepare for this reality," Rick Volbrecht said of the 2020 circuit breaker.
Resident Larry Kondrat asked if the town is really down $1.2 million.
Griffin replied in the affirmative and reminded him that the $411,000 should be added to that number at this time.
"We intend to get the budget as close as we can and use some reserves to make up the difference," said Council President Steve Wagner, D-4th.
You have free articles remaining.
Griffin said that, at his advice, the council began putting funds in reserve several years ago to prepare for the circuit breaker.
The council also held a public hearing on the proposed Sanitary District budget for 2020.
Its 2020 operating budget would be slightly over $5 million with a proposed levy of $4.6 million and a tax rate of 59 cents.
Griffin noted that current debt will require payments over the next seven years, which currently puts the proposed levy $447,077 over the maximum allowed.
When Kondrat asked if this means a sanitary fee hike, Wagner and Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, said it is a possibility.
However, this remains to be seen until the Sanitary Board addresses the issue, they stressed.
The Waterworks District budget also got a hearing with no comments from the floor.
It proposes a 2020 budget of $144,196 with a levy of $276,347 and a proposed tax rate of 4 cents.
These numbers will be in line by adoption time, Griffin said.
The sanitary and waterworks districts operate independently from the civil budget.
After the council adopts the budgets, they will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, which has the power to adjust the final numbers, board members said.
Griffin said objections to the budgets are allowed by law and a special hearing would be conducted if at least 10 taxpayers object to the budget numbers by Oct. 21.
In other business, the council approved a request from Lindsey Rockymore, of South Holland, to open a child daycare center at 2933 45th St.
The parcel's B-1 zoning does not allow for daycare centers, so the council approved a favorable recommendation from the Board of Zoning Appeals to grant a special use variance.