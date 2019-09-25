HIGHLAND — The Town Council on Monday voted to make a purchase offer for two parcels on Kennedy Avenue as a potential new home for the town garage.
The properties are located at 10030-10040 and 10104 Kennedy, across from Crawford Doors, said Town Council President Steve Wagner, D-4th.
The current Public Works Department facility is located at the north end of Kennedy near the Little Calumet River. It sits just west of the Sharp Athletic Complex softball fields.
Wagner stressed that everything is just in the beginning stages and things have not yet reached the level of planning a relocation for the garage.
The first step is to purchase the parcels, he said, while noting that the owners of both properties are willing to sell.
The first parcel would be purchased for $415,000 and the second would go for $222,000.
These prices represent the average of two appraisals taken on each parcel as required by law, board members said.
If the purchases are made, there would probably be subdividing and possible rezoning needed to build the new facility there, Wagner said.
"The town garage would be moved for development," he said, while pointing out the hotels and other commerce sprouting up on Hammond's side of the river.
Wagner added that an adjacent land purchase might be possible if an adequate plan cannot be developed on the first two plots, which total slightly over 9 acres.
There is also speculation that the softball fields could also be relocated, next to the new town garage, to clear additional space for development along the river.
In other business, the council said it will hold a brief special meeting at 6:45 p.m. Monday to discuss an agreement for the possible construction of a senior citizen housing complex on Cline Avenue adjacent to Strack and Van Til.
The complex would replace the longtime farm field immediately north of the grocery store.
Town officials say the project would include the widening of Ernie Strack Drive and aligning it with 44th Street.
This would cost about $700,000, which would be funded by the town, said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd.
A Plan Commission public hearing for the project has been delayed twice and is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16.