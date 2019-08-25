HOBART — The city is receiving some cooperation from the owner of a vacant home that's creating a stink in the community.
Hobart officials have received numerous complaints about a foul odor coming from the residence in the 1600 block of Vine Court.
Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo initially had difficulties contacting the property owner. Earlier this month, the Board of Public Works and Safety directed him to seek a court order that would allow the police department to enter the residence.
After the board made that decision, the property owner reached out to Russo and allowed police in the home to examine it.
Russo said an officer walked in just a couple of feet before needing to retreat because of the odor.
The stench is believed to have been caused by animal waste both inside and outside the home.
A neighbor told city officials the owner at one time had about 10 dogs living there. The resident said the dogs were kept indoors and animal feces was dumped in the yard.
Russo said the owner will be required to complete extensive cleaning in the house to address the smell. That will likely involve removal of the carpeting there and using bleach to wash out the home.
The smell has traveled throughout the neighborhood when the air conditioner runs, and residents have indicated that's made it difficult for them to enjoy being in their yards. Russo said the owner will be advised to change the filter on the unit to help alleviate the smell.
Russo will continue to monitor the situation and work with the property owner. He said the matter will go back before the Board of Public Works in September for a review.
It appears the property owner attempted to address the home before the matter was heard by the panel. When officials began discussing the site earlier this month, Russo said he was told the owner hired a person to clean the residence. The person left after entering the home because the person couldn't handle the odor.