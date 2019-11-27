HOBART — During the month of October, the Hobart Family YMCA has an opportunity to activate a $100,000 matching grant from the John W. Anderson Foundation, a local philanthropic organization.
Any donations pledged to or received by the Y during the month of November will be matched at 50%.
Your contribution will help support important upgrades to the facility infrastructure, as well as create a new outdoor pavilion for use by the Hobart YMCA youth and the local community.
Those who can donate are asked to visit the Hobart Family YMCA at 601 W. 40th Place or go to hobartymca.org/capital-campaign/. For more information, call 219-942-2183. Thank you for your continued support of the Hobart Family YMCA.