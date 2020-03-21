Hometown Country Jam rescheduled

HOBART — The Hometown Country Jam Music Festival has been rescheduled in accordance with state and local official’s guidelines.

The event organizers announced the postponement Saturday in a news release.The festival was originally set for May 30 at the Brickie Bowl in Hobart.

The new date has been set for Sept. 5 during Labor Day weekend and will showcase the same lineup of country artists.

Lee Brice will headline and Dylan Schneider, Julia Cole, Lewis Brice and Jonny James will also perform.

“It’s amazing to see how the entertainment industry is coming together like never before,” organizers said in the release. “This goes to show that when we as American’s get knocked down, we get back up, we unite, and we come back stronger than ever before.”

All tickets that have been purchased are still valid and will be transferred to the new event date and more tickets can be bought at HometownCountryJam.com.

