GARY — In the midst of photo boards filled with pictures of 37-year-old homicide victim Wydallas Tobar, his family and friends mourned the loss of a father of five described by loved ones as a “beautiful soul.”
Countless images of Wydallas Tobar showed the Gary man surrounded by friends, enjoying time with his children and pursuing his passion of music. As his 17-year-old daughter, Mia Tobar, watched visitors cycle through the wake Friday evening at Guy & Allen Funeral Home in Gary, she said she didn’t realize her dad had touched so many lives.
“I didn’t even know my dad helped that many people and had so many friends,” Mia Tobar said. “And people have shown so much support. There’s been so many people coming out and helping us. I just want them to know his kids feel it and we are so grateful.”
Mia Tobar said the last time she saw her dad was the day before he was killed. She said on Jan. 5, her father drove by her house and honked his horn, not realizing his daughter was driving right behind him. Mia Tobar, feet away in her car, called his cellphone.
“After that we both pulled up to the stop light and talked for as long as the light lasted,” she recalled. “We both went our separate ways after that. He told me to be safe. I told him the same.”
That was the last conversation they would have.
Mia Tobar is about to graduate high school in June and plans to attend Tennessee State University to become a dentist. She said her dad was so excited by the prospect he talked about following her to live in Tennessee while she went to school. She and her four other young siblings are taking it day by day.
“My siblings have moments where they cry,” Mia Tobar said. “I have moments where I cry but I also feel at peace. I know how great of a person he was and how much good he has done for others. It wasn’t supposed to be like this. But that’s how reality is. We just want justice. I don’t want people to just forget him.”
When Toney Tizzle was 14 years old, he had been kicked out of his house and was living on the streets. Then he said he met Wydallas Tobar.
“He took me in when I was young,” Tizzle said. “I had nowhere to go. I remember sleeping on park benches every night. But after I met him, I never slept on a park bench again.”
Tizzle said after that, Wydallas Tobar became like a big brother.
“He’s the reason why I am at where I am today,” Tizzle said. “Looking at his life, I saw him always progressing forward and I saw him going on vacation and being with his kids. It made me say to myself, I want to have a relationship like that with my kids when they’re older. They were like best friends.”
Cortni Arcuri, Angel Cuevas, Telma Alfaro and Veronica Colburn sat at the wake sharing memories of Wydallas Tobar, describing him as a beautiful soul, a trusted friend and someone who would jump into action for anyone in need of help. Colburn said she and friends sifted through several photos to put together the memory boards at the wake.
“It was overwhelming, just seeing the diverse amount of people he meant something to,” Colburn said. “From Lake to Porter County, people know who he is. He was always happy, always smiling and having a good time.”
Jackie Luyando said Wydallas Tobar saw her house as a second home when he was growing up. Luyando’s son and Wydallas Tobar were close friends and among their circle of friends Luyando was affectionately known as “mom.”
“He was always at my house,” Luyando said. “He and my son would always be doing something with music, it was their thing. I’d hear tunes all through the house.”
Wydallas Tobar was also known as a longtime talented DJ who connected with countless people at events and venues throughout the Region. Benefits have been hosted at the places he once performed and from 4-11 p.m. Jan. 25, an all-ages fundraiser will be hosted at Shenanigans at 6121 U.S. 20 in Portage, said longtime family friend Stephanie Smith.
In addition, as of Friday evening online donations on the “Dallas Prime Celebration of Life” GoFundMe page have reached $4,133 of the $20,000 goal to cover funeral costs and help Wydallas Tobar’s family.
As friends and family comforted each other through the loss, unanswered questions still remain. At 1:45 a.m. Jan. 6, Gary officers found Wydallas Tobar suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of West 19th Avenue, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. He was later declared dead on scene by the Lake County coroner's office, marking the second homicide victim of 2020.
Gary police said the case is ongoing and they cannot release any further updates at this time to protect the investigation.
“It’s so tragic because not only is there a life lost, but when it’s someone who means so much to so many people, it’s just not fair,” Tizzle said. “It’s not fair that I can no longer speak to my friend.”
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Guy & Allen Funeral Home at 2959 W. 11th Ave. in Gary.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.