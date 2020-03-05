1 hospitalized after vehicle hits man in wheelchair, officials say

HOBART — A Hobart man was sent to the hospital after being struck while driving a motorized wheelchair Thursday evening, officials said.

At 7:31 p.m. first responders were called to a crash at Lake Park Avenue and 61st Avenue in Hobart, said Assistant Chief John Reitz of the Hobart Fire Department.

A man, who has one leg, was driving his motorized wheelchair eastbound on 61st Avenue on his way to CVS, police Lt. James Gonzales said.

A SUV was also driving eastbound on 61st Avenue, parallel to the man. The SUV then attempted to turn north on Lake Park Avenue and did not see the man, who was wearing all black clothing and had no markings on his wheelchair, Gonzales said.

The SUV hit him and knocked him over. The man had minor facial injuries and his shoulder felt sore, but he suffered no serious injuries, police reported. He was taken to St. Mary Medical Center and is in stable condition.