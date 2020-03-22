Hospitalized pastor's daughter heads to emergency room

A local pastor, posting social media updates from his hospital room, says his daughter has headed to the emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath.

Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, has been hospitalized since Friday. His wife, Darlene Spencer, was also hospitalized over a week ago after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Now their daughter, Sami Mead, is experiencing symptoms.

"Please add to the prayer list my daughter Sami as she is on her way to the ER now with shortness of breath as well," Jeff posted on Facebook Sunday morning.

Jeff Spencer has been posting updates on his wife's condition, saying Friday she was in critical condition. He also noted her oxygen levels have been dropping low. She remains in isolation. Darlene was one of the first two Lake County COVID-19 cases identified.

In a March 18 public Facebook post, Jeff Spencer announced that his wife was sedated on a ventilator and her kidneys were failing. Her breathing is being assisted with oxygen.