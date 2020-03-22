Hospitalized pastor's daughter heads to emergency room

A local pastor, posting social media updates from his hospital room, says his daughter has headed to the emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath.
Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, has been hospitalized since Friday. His wife, Darlene Spencer, was also hospitalized over a week ago after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Now their daughter, Sami Mead, is experiencing symptoms.
"Please add to the prayer list my daughter Sami as she is on her way to the ER now with shortness of breath as well," Jeff posted on Facebook Sunday morning.
Jeff Spencer has been posting updates on his wife's condition, saying Friday she was in critical condition. He also noted her oxygen levels have been dropping low. She remains in isolation. Darlene was one of the first two Lake County COVID-19 cases identified.
In a March 18 public Facebook post, Jeff Spencer announced that his wife was sedated on a ventilator and her kidneys were failing. Her breathing is being assisted with oxygen.
"I love her and just had to make the most difficult decision of my lifetime," Jeff Spencer wrote. "Her doctor and nurse came down to the ER to tell me my wife is taking a turn for the worse and that if her heart stops, they are not going to restart it. Please pray for my children and extended children along with all of our grandbabies during this difficult time."
After Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, was admitted to the hospital he posted an update that his wife's health continues to decline.
A fundraiser was set up Wednesday by Deborah Page, of Hobart, for Jeff and Darlene Spencer called “Pastors Jeff’s wife in ICU with Coronavirus,” which Jeff Spencer has shared on social media. The fundraiser has surpassed its $5,000 goal.
Earlier Saturday, Jeff Spencer posted about his reliance on his faith in this difficult time.
“I haven’t been able to sit and hold my wife’s hand this week as life has been draining from her body but I know this for sure, someone greater than me has been there through it all,” the pastor wrote. “He may choose to miraculously heal her or He may take her home, but He will never leave her nor will He leave me to suffer alone …”