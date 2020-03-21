Hospitalized pastor says wife’s oxygen levels continue to drop

Posting updates from his hospital room, a local pastor shared that his wife continues to undergo dialysis following her coronavirus diagnosis.
On Saturday afternoon, Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, wrote a Facebook update on his wife, Darlene Spencer. She was hospitalized at Community Hospital in Munster after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Alongside photos showing happy memories during a family trip, the pastor shared his wife’s oxygen levels have dropped to 75% and the ventilator is turned up as high as possible.
“They are unable to make it come up to a safe level,” Jeff Spencer said. “They are still doing dialysis but it’s not seeming to help. I will update as I can. Keep praying.”
On Friday, Jeff Spencer was admitted to a hospital by an infectious disease doctor and has been put in isolation. Spencer said his cough recently became worse and a friend who is a nurse advised he may need to go to a hospital and get tested for coronavirus.
While dealing with his worsening symptoms, he said he also had to make the most difficult decision of his life. The pastor reported Darlene Spencer’s doctor and nurse have said her health has “taken a turn for the worse and that if her heart stops, they are not going to restart it.”
Darlene Spencer is one of Lake County’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases, and she remains in isolation. Sources with knowledge of the case said Darlene Spencer is a school bus monitor for the School City of Hammond.
A fundraiser was set up Wednesday by Deborah Page, of Hobart, for Jeff and Darlene Spencer called “Pastors Jeff’s wife in ICU with Coronavirus,” which Jeff Spencer has shared on social media.
The GoFundMe page has raised nearly $4,000 of its $5,000 goal.
On Monday, Jeff Spencer received the call his wife tested positive for coronavirus.
In a Wednesday public Facebook post, Jeff Spencer announced that his wife was sedated on a ventilator and her kidneys were failing. Her breathing is being assisted with oxygen.
Earlier Saturday, Jeff Spencer posted about his reliance on his faith in this difficult time.
“I haven’t been able to sit and hold my wife’s hand this week as life has been draining from her body but I know this for sure, someone greater than me has been there through it all,” the pastor wrote. “He may choose to miraculously heal her or He may take her home, but He will never leave her nor will He leave me to suffer alone …”