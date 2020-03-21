Hospitalized pastor says wife’s oxygen levels continue to drop

Posting updates from his hospital room, a local pastor shared that his wife continues to undergo dialysis following her coronavirus diagnosis.

On Saturday afternoon, Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, wrote a Facebook update on his wife, Darlene Spencer. She was hospitalized at Community Hospital in Munster after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Alongside photos showing happy memories during a family trip, the pastor shared his wife’s oxygen levels have dropped to 75% and the ventilator is turned up as high as possible.

“They are unable to make it come up to a safe level,” Jeff Spencer said. “They are still doing dialysis but it’s not seeming to help. I will update as I can. Keep praying.”

On Friday, Jeff Spencer was admitted to a hospital by an infectious disease doctor and has been put in isolation. Spencer said his cough recently became worse and a friend who is a nurse advised he may need to go to a hospital and get tested for coronavirus.

While dealing with his worsening symptoms, he said he also had to make the most difficult decision of his life. The pastor reported Darlene Spencer’s doctor and nurse have said her health has “taken a turn for the worse and that if her heart stops, they are not going to restart it.”