While some icy drizzle was reported northwest of Chicago Tuesday morning, commuters can expect to see the bulk of that storm move through the Region just about the time they are driving home from work.
The biggest threat will occur during the period when precipitation is falling and the surface temperature is at freezing or below, said Kevin Goebbert, associate professor of meteorology at Valparaiso University.
It appears this will begin in earnest around 2 or 3 p.m. and continue a few hours until temperatures rise above freezing, he said.
Students of the university's meteorology department, hoping to get a more precise reading of the local conditions, will be launching weather balloons around noon, Goebbert said. The balloons detect temperatures, moisture, and wind direction and speed, he said.
The icy conditions moving into the area occur when there is a warm layer of air overhead that melts precipitation as it falls, Goebbert said. The icy rain mix then lands on roadways and other surfaces where it freezes as long as surface temperatures are below freezing, he said.
"That's what creates the really not-fun icy conditions," Goebbert said.
These icy conditions will continue until the surface temperatures rise above freezing, he said.
"The timing of that is going to be the critical piece," Goebbert said.
The temperatures are currently expected to rise above freezing around 6 p.m.
