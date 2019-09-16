HOBART — A model airplane club has approached Hobart officials about the possibility of hosting a car show at the former U.S. 30 Dragstrip.
It's a possibility that could bring new life to the old track at 7900 Clay St.
Shirish Shah, a member of the group, said the club has a received “a lot of positive feedback from the community” since the council in July allowed club members to fly their planes there.
People who visited the U.S. 30 Dragstrip when it was still open are among those who stop by to inquire what is happening with the land. Shah said one person cried when reminiscing about the drag strip.
“He got real emotional,” Shah said.
He said a car show at the site could be well-attended.
Several Hobart leaders agree the proposed event could draw significant attention, but they would like to see more details about it before the city would consider authorizing a car show there.
Councilman Dan Waldrop encouraged Shah to create a comprehensive plan showing a variety of aspects, including a layout and how security would be handled.
Mayor Brian Snedecor said the club also would need to meet with the city's police and fire departments.
He said details for the event would need to be submitted months ahead of the proposed car show.
"Anything that's done needs to be done in a planned way," Snedecor said.
Councilman John Brezik suggested Shah meet with neighbors to get their opinions about the possibility of hosting the event.
In addition to giving car enthusiasts an opportunity to visit the track again, the car show could be a fundraiser for the model airplane club.
Shah said the club is in the process of obtaining a nonprofit designation, and proceeds from the event could help pay for improvements to a portion of the old drag strip that's used as a runway.
The Clay Street property has been on the market for more than a decade. If sold, the model airplane club would stop flying planes there.
Councilman Josh Huddletstun said hosting a car show could possibly increase interest in the site and potentially help find a buyer.
If more planning is done for the potential event, Shah could go before the council again for the panel's decision about the matter.
Shah said he would be fine if the city wouldn't allow his organization to host a car show at the site.
“I'm just happy with my airplanes,” he said.