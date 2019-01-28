Dogs waiting for their forever homes at the Humane Indiana shelter in Munster are typically given time in the outdoor play areas to run and explore.
But with temperatures well below freezing and no long-term relief in sight, that outside fun has been placed on hold, said Shelter Director Jessica Petalas-Hernandez.
"In this kind of weather, we don't," she said of the play periods.
Rather, the dogs are taken out for quick potty breaks and brought right back inside to avoid frostbite on their vulnerable paws, Petalas-Hernandez said.
The same precaution is recommended for dog and cat owners across the Region as they hunker down to get through the current blast of frigid air.
"If you're cold, they're probably cold, too," she said of companion animals.
A good rule of thumb is not to let your dogs spend more than 10 or 15 minutes outside when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, said Therese Bonoma, a veterinarian at Coyne Veterinary Center, which operates facilities in Portage, Crown Point and St. John.
When dogs are brought back inside, she recommends wiping their paws to remove sidewalk and road salt, which can cause health problems if licked off and consumed by the animals. Snow and ice should also be removed, especially from crevices in the paw where it can gather and cause problems.
"The hairs act as little wicks for snow to collect on," Bonoma said.
This can be combated in part by clipping the hair on the bottom of paws, and by using balms and booties designed to help protect paws, she said.
"If you want to try that stuff it doesn't hurt," she said.
Petalas-Hernandez recommended using sidewalk salt that is safe for dogs.
Keep house cats inside
Bonoma said the best overall approach is simply to limit a dog's exposure to the current frigid temperatures. Dog jackets will do nothing to protect paws and vulnerable ear tips.
"Even humans all bundled up should try to limit time outside," she said.
House cats that are typically allowed outside for excursions should be kept inside in these frigid conditions if at all possible, Bonoma said.
"Some of them will yell at the door all day long if you don't let them out," she said.
If an indoor cat absolutely needs to get outside, make sure they have access to a heated garage or a heated bed in a protected area like a pole barn, she said.
While feral cats are better adapted to surviving in various weather conditions, they can be given a little extra protection by providing cat houses, Petalas-Hernandez said. The houses can be as simple as placing a styrofoam cooler with a straw inside and around the outside (which repels moisture unlike hay) in a plastic tote box and cutting a doorway into the center of both containers, she said.
The website alleycat.org is a great resource, she said.
Signs that a pet has suffered some damage from the cold include inflamed or cracking paw pads, or avoiding putting pressure on a paw, Petalas-Hernandez said.
"They might even be yelping in pain," she said.
Get the animal to a veterinarian if there are problems, Petalas-Hernandez said.
Bonoma said she has not seen dogs suffering from cold weather problems. There are many more problems during the summer months with people over exerting their animals.
"People avoid the cold much more than the warm temperatures," she said.