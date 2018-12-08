The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced penalties assessed for 21st Century Charter School and Hammond High School's girls varsity basketball teams after issues of unsportsmanlike conduct arose at a Wednesday basketball game, ultimately leading to the match being cancelled, according to a news release.
Administrators from both schools met with IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox and assistant commissioner Sandra Walter Friday in Indianapolis to review the game and discuss "corrective measures for the future," the release states.
The IHSAA accepted school-imposed suspensions of both basketball teams for the next two contests on their schedules. The schools would notify their opponents of automatic forfeitures, the release states.
Wednesday's game between 21st Century and Hammond was ruled a double forfeiture. The release says "unsportsmanlike acts of conduct were committed by both schools to the extent where the game did not come to its proper conclusion."
Each team's coach, paid or voluntary, is required to complete the Teaching and Modeling Behavior course found on the National Federation of State High School Associations website. All students athletes are required to complete the Sportsmanship course on the website. Certificates of completion must be presented to Commissioner Cox for inspection, the release states.
Both teams are placed on probation for the rest of the 2018-19 school year, a "severe type of warning," the release states.
Commissioner Cox commended the administrators for their "immediate attention and proactive measures to correct unacceptable behaviors and their willingness to use this incident as a teachable moment."
