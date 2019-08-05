{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will be conducting impaired driving checkpoint in Lake County from Aug. 8 to 11. Drivers can expect a short delay of two minutes or less in and around checkpoint areas.

"The goal of this initiative is to reduce crashes associated with impaired driving through education and prevention," said Lt. Ronald Russo, coordinator of the partnership, in a press release. 

"Publicizing these events will hopefully persuade people to choose to designate a driver, call a cab, or arrange for another way home without getting behind the wheel intoxicated."

