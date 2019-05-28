CROWN POINT — Due to the inclement weather forecast for Thursday, the first Crown Point Car Cruise of the event season is being pushed back a week.
The weekly car cruise will now begin from 4 to 8 p.m. June 6 at its official new home at Bulldog Park’s Franciscan Health Pavilion, located downtown along West Street next to Wheeler Middle School.
The Crown Point Car Cruise will showcase a variety of exclusive collector cars. Live entertainment, food and beverages will also be served during the free event.
“The greatest cars from the 1990s and beyond will transform Bulldog Park and bring people back in time while music fills the air,” said Diana Bosse, special events director for Crown Point. “This is a family friendly free event to kick off the summer season.”
The upcoming car cruise will run every Thursday until Aug. 29.
For now, Bulldog Park's weekend-long grand opening celebration is still scheduled. The ribbon cutting by Crown Point Mayor David Uran for the new $10 million facility will be at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
“The facility really speaks for itself. It’s incredible looking and very family-friendly. It really has the ability to continue to bring people together in a positive manner. It’s really for everyone.” Uran said in a
previous Times report.
Bulldog Park will provide a year-round recreation and event space.
Gallery: Car cruises in Northwest Indiana in 2018
Crown Point Car Cruise
Three-year-old Octavio White takes a break from his 1950s replica tricycle to try out his grandfather Luis Ruiz's 1948 Chevy custom low rider.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
Gary Frost of Hebron heads home from the Crown Point car cruise in his 1936 Chevy coupe street rod.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
Chase Potchen, 10, from left, Cole Mesmer, 5, and Nolan Babcock, 10, admire a replica T-Bucket owned by Mark Kolb of Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
Bob Cousineau, left, and Dennis Jalovecky, both of St. John, admire a 1952 Chevy convertible owned by Larry Snell of Lowell at the Crown Point car cruise.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
Bob Cousineau, left, and Dennis Jalovecky, both of St. John, admire the variety of cars at the Crown Point car cruise in July.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
1951 Mercury Coupe chromework
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
This is the interior of a 1941 Buick 91 Limited.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
This is a 1941 Buick 91 Limited.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Car Cruise
Car owners relax in front of the Old Lake County Courthouse at the Crown Point car cruise.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
Fran Horbach of Valparaiso bought this 1970 Chevelle brand new and has had it ever since.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
Bill Horbach, of Valparaiso, left, and Larry Belcher, of Portage, discuss this 1953 GMC pickup truck at the Portage car cruise.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
Chrome work from a 1951 Oldsmobile 88.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
A variety of cars can be seen at the Portage car cruise.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
Chrome work from a 1951 Oldsmobile 88.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
Bob Moss nicknamed his 2011 Snyder "Blue Goose." The Chinese-made car has only three wheels.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
A variety of cars can be seen at the Portage car cruise.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
Ethan Monks, 17, left, and Teddy Uzelac, 16, admire Uzelac's 1973 Camaro Z-28 at the Portage car cruise.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage Car Cruise
1934 Chevy roadster, left, and a 1951 Oldsmobile 88
John J. Watkins, The Times
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Juan Rocha, of Chicago, polishes his 1957 Chevrolet Belair in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke, The Times
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
Car enthusiasts and their cars line 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke
Downtown Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night
A Chevrolet Super Sport with a 454 was one of dozens of cars that lined 119th Avenue in Downtown Whiting Wednesday during Whiting's Hollywood Cruise Night.
John Luke, The Times