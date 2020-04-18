Indiana AG advances complaints filed by Crown Theatre patrons

In 2019, DeNardi said the office helped consumers get $2.9 million in refunds, or like exchanges, through the mediation process.

Typically, the division also asks for injunctive relief — terms businesses have to follow to make sure they are compliant under Indiana law, and a civil penalty, which requires businesses pay a fine for any violations of Indiana law.

"Specifically, I can't say what we would ask for (from Crown Theatre), but we would normally ask for restitution for consumers. So it would be money that they had spent for tickets that they have not received refunds for," DeNardi said.

The case enforcement process is similar to the voluntary mediation process in that the attorney general's office may reach out to consumers and ask for more information. However, if a business tries to evade a case enforcement team inquiry, individuals or businesses can find themselves in the courtroom.

"We have the ability to issue what's called a civil investigative demand to individuals or businesses, to have them provide information, documents, things like that to our office," DeNardi said. "So if someone refuses to respond to that document, to the civil investigative demand, by law we have the ability to go to court to ask for an order requiring them to respond."