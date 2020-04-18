Indiana AG advances complaints filed by Crown Theatre patrons

CROWN POINT — Since October, 22 patrons have filed a complaint with the Indiana attorney general's office against the Crown Theatre for failure to refund.
Now, 16 complaints have been referred to the consumer litigation section of the attorney general's office to be reviewed further, Public Information Officer Melissa Gustafson said Friday.
Prior to being referred to consumer litigation, the complaints were closed after the theater "did not honor" any of the office's contact attempts for a voluntary mediation process, records show.
Lisa Carpenter previously told The Times she didn't think the theater failing to honor communication attempts justified her case being closed.
In early March, Carpenter received a letter from the attorney general's office notifying her the complaint was moved to a case enforcement team.
"I'm still hoping that everybody is made whole, and they all get their money back," Carpenter said. "If by chance this doesn't go anywhere, then I will still pursue it. I'm not giving up."
Carpenter spent $90 on three tickets to see Dueling Pianos in April. When she noticed the theater remained closed and construction was ongoing, she requested a refund on July 29. She is still waiting for a refund.
Like Carpenter, Karen Douthett filed a complaint with the office after not receiving a refund for two shows and a seat sponsorship, which she estimates she spent about $500 on.
"I felt great because I felt like they were finally doing their job, and they're not just leaving us out to dry," said Douthett, who also is still waiting for a refund.
The case enforcement process
A closed mediation process doesn't always guarantee a complaint is moved to a case enforcement team, said Betsy DeNardi, chief counsel and director of the consumer protection division.
"Cases get moved from our mediation process to review for enforcement in a variety of different ways and for different reasons," DeNardi said. "The fact that a business may not be responding to us ... it is not a reason to not move it."
When a complaint is transferred to a case team, it is reviewed for potential violations of Indiana law. The case team will then decide if the consumer protection division can take action against a business, which could include filing a lawsuit on behalf of the state, DeNardi said.
If a team moves to pursue a lawsuit or file a complaint, the consumer protection division requests restitution for consumers for money they have lost, DeNardi added.
In 2019, DeNardi said the office helped consumers get $2.9 million in refunds, or like exchanges, through the mediation process.
Typically, the division also asks for injunctive relief — terms businesses have to follow to make sure they are compliant under Indiana law, and a civil penalty, which requires businesses pay a fine for any violations of Indiana law.
"Specifically, I can't say what we would ask for (from Crown Theatre), but we would normally ask for restitution for consumers. So it would be money that they had spent for tickets that they have not received refunds for," DeNardi said.
The case enforcement process is similar to the voluntary mediation process in that the attorney general's office may reach out to consumers and ask for more information. However, if a business tries to evade a case enforcement team inquiry, individuals or businesses can find themselves in the courtroom.
"We have the ability to issue what's called a civil investigative demand to individuals or businesses, to have them provide information, documents, things like that to our office," DeNardi said. "So if someone refuses to respond to that document, to the civil investigative demand, by law we have the ability to go to court to ask for an order requiring them to respond."
After a case team makes a decision on how to proceed — either by opening a formal investigation, taking other enforcement action or closing the file — the complainant will be notified. However, the determination will not be explained to keep the process and the case team's work confidential. The timeline for a determination from the case enforcement team varies, as each complaint is handled on a case-by-case basis, DeNardi added.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!