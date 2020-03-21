You are the owner of this article.
Indiana National Guard helps distribute medical supplies in Indianapolis
Indiana National Guard helps distribute medical supplies in Indianapolis

National Guard members help prepare shipments of medical supplies and equipment at Stout Field in Indianapolis.

Following their activation, Indiana National Guard members were put to work in the state’s capital aiding in the coronavirus pandemic response.

Members have taken on many responsibilities since the Guard was activated by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“This means that thousands of Indiana’s guardsmen stand by ready to help the state respond to the coronavirus outbreak,” Indiana National Guard’s Brigadier Gen. R. Dale Lyles said. “The National Guard’s mission is to aid our fellow Hoosiers and state agencies during this crisis.”

National Guard members are currently working at Stout Field in Indianapolis with the Indiana Department of Transportation to help distribute needed medical supplies and equipment to Indiana hospitals with urgent needs.

They’re currently working on unloading shipments, sorting supplies and packaging them to be delivered.

“We are active participants in critical planning meetings throughout the day with leaders of various state agencies to best determine the needs of the state and how our Hoosier soldiers and airmen can support our fellow citizens,” Lyles said.

