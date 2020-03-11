Indiana State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Lake County

Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers from the Lowell post will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lake County next week.
On March 18, troopers will ask anyone passing through the checkpoint to present their license and registration, according to a department news release.
To help make Indiana roads safer, ISP suggests Hoosiers have a designated driver; don't drive after drinking; call a taxi, sober family member or friend or a ride-hailing service if intoxicated; offer non-alcoholic drinks if hosting a party and ensure intoxicated guests leave with someone sober; and ensure friends don't drive while under the influence.
"The Indiana State Police are committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from drinking and driving," ISP said in the release.
Anyone who observes erratic driving should call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the vehicle, its location and the direction it is heading in, the release states.