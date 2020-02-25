It's a zoo in Washington Park

She said the zoo art project will allow older residents to reminisce about what was and could provide an educational experience for younger generations.

The hope is that the new sculptures will not incur the vandalism that was inflicted on another art display in Washington Park.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would be hard for the animal sculptures to be moved due to their sheer weight.

"They're all very heavy; the elephant, for example, is almost 14,000 pounds," Acosta said.

She said the lion is 6,500 pounds, the giraffe 4,000 pounds, the bear 3,000 pounds and the deer 2,000 pounds.

The art display that Acosta recently said was in the process of being removed from Washington Park was of eight colorful lollipop sculptures that stood an estimated five feet each.

She called it the city's first interactive sculpture, as the lollipop tops could be moved around to teach how different colors could be obtained by reflecting light from one lollipop head to another.

Acosta said the lollipops experienced vandalism right from the start, and only four of the eight were still intact during a visit to the park in early January.