It's a zoo in Washington Park
  • Updated
EAST CHICAGO — Don't be alarmed if you see large animals in Washington Park.

They are likely the five new sculptures that took up permanent residence there shortly before Christmas. 

The life-sized bear, deer, elephant, giraffe and lion are made of corten steel and pay tribute to the days when Washington Park actually housed a zoo. 

The exact years the zoo was located there are uncertain, but East Chicago Director of Parks and Recreation Mayra Acosta referenced a parks department report from 1931 that mentioned the zoo. 

She said there is no evidence that the zoo actually had an elephant or giraffe, but there is that it had a bear, deer and lion. 

The sculptures were made by a company called Heavy Industries out of Calgary, Alberta, and the total cost, including delivery and installation, was $650,000. 

Acosta said gaming revenue was used to pay for the project. 

She said many improvements have been made to city parks in the past five years, including the addition of walking trails, shelters and new playground and exercise equipment. 

"The missing piece was this art in the parks," Acosta said. 

She said East Chicago does have traveling sculptures from artists around the country that get switched out each year. But while they are beautiful to look at they don't really have a connection to the city's history. 

She said the zoo art project will allow older residents to reminisce about what was and could provide an educational experience for younger generations. 

The hope is that the new sculptures will not incur the vandalism that was inflicted on another art display in Washington Park. 

It would be hard for the animal sculptures to be moved due to their sheer weight. 

"They're all very heavy; the elephant, for example, is almost 14,000 pounds," Acosta said. 

She said the lion is 6,500 pounds, the giraffe 4,000 pounds, the bear 3,000 pounds and the deer 2,000 pounds. 

The art display that Acosta recently said was in the process of being removed from Washington Park was of eight colorful lollipop sculptures that stood an estimated five feet each. 

She called it the city's first interactive sculpture, as the lollipop tops could be moved around to teach how different colors could be obtained by reflecting light from one lollipop head to another. 

Acosta said the lollipops experienced vandalism right from the start, and only four of the eight were still intact during a visit to the park in early January. 

The lollipops were on loan from an artist and went in shortly before the zoo pieces were added to the park. 

"They were supposed to be there for an entire year," Acosta said. 

Exciting things are happening in other city parks, as well, as a new walking trail was installed at Roxana Park and a new shelter there is expected to be completed soon. 

A trail was recently installed at Veteran's Park, where the roof on a gazebo there has been repaired. 

A gazebo was scheduled to arrive recently at the MacArthur Golf Course, and a water feature that Acosta said is to go in behind it will create an attractive spot for wedding pictures to be taken.

