IU Northwest's new chancellor talks reopening, pandemic planning in first weeks on campus

GARY — Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama has been on campus just over a month, but already he says he feels a growing connection with the Region.

Iwama, who comes to Northwest Indiana from the City University of New York’s College of Staten Island, was named successor to IUN’s former Chancellor William Lowe in an April IU Board of Trustees meeting. His first official day as chancellor was Aug. 1, just weeks away from the university’s fall semester reopening.

IU Northwest, like others, moved spring and summer classes into a virtual environment at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. IUN reopened campus to students in a limited capacity on Aug. 24, with classes taking place in various face-to-face, online and custom learning formats.

“I think we're uniquely suited for this challenge, because when you make this transition, you need something like IU, Indiana University, behind you — that macro, global support to support you,” Iwama said. “But at the same time, we have this unique characteristic about our campus, and that’s a connection with students and faculty and staff that are critical for students to succeed in this type of transition.”