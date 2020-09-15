IU Northwest's new chancellor talks reopening, pandemic planning in first weeks on campus

GARY — Indiana University Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama has been on campus just over a month, but already he says he feels a growing connection with the Region.
Iwama, who comes to Northwest Indiana from the City University of New York’s College of Staten Island, was named successor to IUN’s former Chancellor William Lowe in an April IU Board of Trustees meeting. His first official day as chancellor was Aug. 1, just weeks away from the university’s fall semester reopening.
IU Northwest, like others, moved spring and summer classes into a virtual environment at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. IUN reopened campus to students in a limited capacity on Aug. 24, with classes taking place in various face-to-face, online and custom learning formats.
“I think we're uniquely suited for this challenge, because when you make this transition, you need something like IU, Indiana University, behind you — that macro, global support to support you,” Iwama said. “But at the same time, we have this unique characteristic about our campus, and that’s a connection with students and faculty and staff that are critical for students to succeed in this type of transition.”
The pandemic has brought its challenges to Iwama’s transition to leadership of IU’s Gary campus — the chancellor says he’s still learning the university’s conference rooms after conducting most of his meetings through video conferences. But the new IUN leader says he was able to spend more time acclimating to the university community through regular Zoom calls as opposed to the traditional two to three visits to campus arranged during a chancellor’s transition.
Iwama says he’s been able to meet with community leaders in the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince in a recent Saturday morning food drive.
During the pandemic, Iwama said the university should play the role of an anchor institution. Students in IU Northwest’s School of Nursing are driving mitigation testing efforts, Iwama said, to ensure a safe environment for learning. And, the university’s School of Business is consulting with local businesses affected by the pandemic.
It’s a role in the community Iwama has seen firsthand in his previous institution’s response to 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy.
“What an anchor institution does, it accesses its talents to be able to integrate that with the community to help the community,” Iwama said. “If you are excited by challenge and by opportunity and innovation and pivoting, like I am, it's a challenge that's welcome in terms of looking forward to working together, not only to survive this time, but, I always say, to make us stronger.”
In reopening this fall, Iwama said communication has been key in bringing students and staff back to campus. The university is making efforts to reach students across social media platforms, in emails, videos and on-campus messaging.
That communication will continue, the chancellor said, as he begins to map out his goals for long-term planning at IUN. Iwama said he plans to facilitate between 40 and 50 small group meetings of 10 to 15 faculty, staff or students through this winter to gain a better understanding of IUN’s identity, including its strengths and weaknesses.
“IU Northwest has positioned ourselves incredibly well for visioning for the future,” Iwama said. “I think our successful opening really was a reflection maybe less of me and more of everyone else on campus coming together, and that type of ownership, accountability and self leadership is setting the stage for coming together for planning for the future.”
The chancellor’s planning comes amid a backdrop of change as prospective students weigh the value of higher education amid an uncertain job market in the pandemic.
While some higher education institutions have seen enrollment loss with the pandemic, IUN’s student population remained steady this fall. The Gary campus saw a 2% decrease in overall student enrollment and its highest fall-to-fall retention rate since 2008 with 70.5% of students returning.
Iwama said students’ changing outlook of higher education, which was not entirely unforeseen before the pandemic, is pushing education leaders to think creatively about communicating their story at a time where pursuing higher education credentials can help students stand apart.
“We have to tell our value,” Iwama said. “This is a special place in preparing students to be able to adapt and address these incredibly crazy problems that are happening across our country, so I hope that value proposition is talked about more as time goes on, because the leaders of tomorrow are sitting in a classroom down the hall from us.”
