IUN to offer admissions advice in College GO! Week events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Indiana University Northwest is announcing a series of virtual and in-person events during College GO! Week begging Monday.

The university will put on several admissions counselor-led Zoom sessions throughout the week discussing topics such as "Adjusting to a New Era," "Calculating the True Cost," "Diploma vs. Degree" and "College Bound," according to an IUN news release.

The week will culminate in an on-campus tour on Sept. 26.

College GO! Week is an annual statewide initiative spearheaded by Learn More Indiana to promote high school students' continued studies through higher education.

IUN is waiving student application fees to the university throughout September, according to the news release.

Other opportunities, such as the university's partnership with online financial assistance platform Raise Me, allow students to earn scholarships to put toward their IUN education.