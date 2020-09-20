 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IUN to offer admissions advice in College GO! Week events
urgent

IUN to offer admissions advice in College GO! Week events

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

 John Luke, The Times

GARY — Indiana University Northwest is announcing a series of virtual and in-person events during College GO! Week begging Monday.

The university will put on several admissions counselor-led Zoom sessions throughout the week discussing topics such as "Adjusting to a New Era," "Calculating the True Cost," "Diploma vs. Degree" and "College Bound," according to an IUN news release.

IU Northwest's new chancellor talks reopening, pandemic planning in first weeks on campus

The week will culminate in an on-campus tour on Sept. 26.

College GO! Week is an annual statewide initiative spearheaded by Learn More Indiana to promote high school students' continued studies through higher education.

IUN is waiving student application fees to the university throughout September, according to the news release.

Financing college can be hard. A new micro-scholarship platform partnering with Indiana schools seeks to change that.

Other opportunities, such as the university's partnership with online financial assistance platform Raise Me, allow students to earn scholarships to put toward their IUN education.

Registration for IUN's virtual College GO! Week events and on-campus tour is required. More information about registration and events being offered is available at iun.edu/adm-events.

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts