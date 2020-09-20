IUN to offer admissions advice in College GO! Week events

GARY — Indiana University Northwest is announcing a series of virtual and in-person events during College GO! Week begging Monday.
The university will put on several admissions counselor-led Zoom sessions throughout the week discussing topics such as "Adjusting to a New Era," "Calculating the True Cost," "Diploma vs. Degree" and "College Bound," according to an IUN news release.
The week will culminate in an on-campus tour on Sept. 26.
College GO! Week is an annual statewide initiative spearheaded by Learn More Indiana to promote high school students' continued studies through higher education.
IUN is waiving student application fees to the university throughout September, according to the news release.
Financing college can be hard. A new micro-scholarship platform partnering with Indiana schools seeks to change that.
Other opportunities, such as the university's partnership with online financial assistance platform Raise Me, allow students to earn scholarships to put toward their IUN education.
Registration for IUN's virtual College GO! Week events and on-campus tour is required. More information about registration and events being offered is available at iun.edu/adm-events.
