Ivy Tech Community College has named a new vice chancellor for its Michigan City location.
Longtime Ivy Tech administrator John H . "Jack" Schoenfelder has been named to the position following an internal realignment of the college's Michigan City and Valparaiso locations, according to an Ivy Tech news release.
Schoenfelder, a 30-year-veteran of the Ivy Tech system, will serve under Aco Sikoski, chancellor of Ivy Tech's Valparaiso campus, according to the release.
"Jack's wealth of professional experience in academic as well as administrative oversight of a campus will help greatly as we move forward to provide educational and training services," Sikoski said in the release. "These services are much needed to support the workforce needs in LaPorte County."
Schoenfelder has served as a department chair and dean with Ivy Tech, as well as an interim vice chancellor/executive dean and campus president.
The new vice chancellor is a U.S. Army veteran and earned his master's degree in business administration from Governors State University.
Schoenfelder has taught more than 25 different courses in business and has played a role in creating four state syllabi and two courses for the statewide system, according to Ivy Tech's release.
He is looking forward to "once again working with the dedicated and professional staff and leadership, as we regrow the Michigan City site together," Schoenfelder said in the release.