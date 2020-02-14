Jail guard wins $20,500 settlement in gender discrimination suit

Buncich concluded Escobedo and her male counterparts, Ramon Hines and Alfonso Rodriguez, were to blame.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hines and Rodriguez were assigned to guard Campos and five others who were working in the jail’s unsecured laundry room, but failed to see Campos walk away, the sheriff alleged.

An attorney for the sheriff said in 2016 Escobedo incorrectly classified Campos as being a low enough security risk to deserve being a trusty, an inmate given the freedom to work outside the jail’s locked doors.

The sheriff said she erroneously made her decision based on Campos' booking card, but failed to consult a more detailed computer database, which stated Campos was wanted by multiple court on a variety of violations.

Escobedo filed suit in federal court in 2018, claiming she was a victim of gender discrimination.

Cooper said the county was forced to rescind the allegations made against Escobedo by the sheriff.

County Attorney Matthew Fech said Wednesday county officials denied her claim and chose to resolve the suit without going through the expense of a jury trial.