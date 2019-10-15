HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 96 months in prison for a 2017 armed robbery at a Munster cellphone store.
U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed that sentence Tuesday on 26-year-old Jonquel Lawson, of Chicago.
Lawson pleaded guilty last spring to felony charges alleging he took more than $25,000 in electronic devices Sept. 6, 2017, from The Cellular Connection Verizon Wireless store, 822 Ridge Road, Munster.
The government said their investigation showed Lawson walked into the store, presented a false ID to a store employee and said he wanted to make a purchase.
When an employee went to a back room safe to get a new phone, she found that Lawson had followed her back, pointed a gun at her and forced her to put cell phones and tablets into two bags and let him flee out of a side door.
You have free articles remaining.
The government said a tracking device with the stolen phones enabled police to find and arrest him.
Court records indicate he had no prior arrests or convictions.