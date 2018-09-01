GARY - A wrong-way crash near the Grant Street exit on the Indiana Toll Road killed four and seriously injured three children early Saturday morning, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
At approximately 1:41 a.m., ISP were notified of a report of a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes from the 21 mile marker on I-80/90. It was also reported the driver had no headlights on. Shortly thereafter, there was a report of a head-on crash located at the 13.1 mile marker, just before the Grant Street exit, according to the release.
A 2017 Toyota SUV crashed into a 2007 Jeep SUV that was traveling in the left lane. Six people were in the Jeep, including driver Octavio Chavez-Renovato, 45, of Chicago; his wife, Eva Gonzalez, 34; son, Luis, 14; and daughters Emily, 10, Damaris, 11, and seven-month-old Florali, according to the release.
ISP trooper Alaa Hamed and others tried performing life-saving measures on Octavio and one of the children to no avail. Octavio, Eva and Luis were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The other children were critically injured and taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary. They were later air-lifted to area-hospitals in Illinois. Emily was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Damaris and Florali were airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the release.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The driver was identified as Tiara Davis, 25, of Calumet City by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Alcohol may be a factor in this crash and toxicology results are pending.
Eastbound traffic was closed for a short time while the outside shoulder was opened for traffic.
Agencies that assisted at the scene included Indiana State Police, Gary Police, Gary Fire and the Lake County Coroner's Office.
