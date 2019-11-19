ST. JOHN — November has been a good month funding-wise for the Lake Central School Corp.
On Nov. 8, the district received word from the state that it will receive $346,226 as its share of the 2018-19 Indiana Teacher Appreciation Grants. This is almost $70,000 more than the district received last year. The funds are for all certified employees who were members of the teaching staff in 2018-19 school year, are still members of the staff and received either an "effective" or "highly effective" rating. The money will be in their paychecks Friday.
Although the grant program excludes non-classroom certified staff members, such as guidance counselors, deans, school psychologists, social workers, education tech trainers and others, the board approved Superintendent Larry Veracco's request that they receive the same amount as the classroom teachers with money from the district's Education Fund.
"The administration feels these employees are just as valuable to the success and achievements of our students as those in the classroom," Business Services Director Rob James said in presenting the request to the board Monday.
The district has done the same thing in past years and James said the cost to the education fund will be about $23,700.
On Monday, the district learned it will receive the annual reimbursement from the state for the costs involved in holding summer school classes in 2019. The district applied for a total reimbursement of $413,370 but will receive $334,039, or about 81% of the actual request. He said the percentage is higher than in past years when it was about 75% of the total request or less. Low reimbursement percentages of 50 or 60% in past years forced some schools to cease offering summer school classes, he said.
About $325,000 of the summer school costs were payment for high school students to access the Indiana Online Academy to take advanced courses online.
James also said the $413,370 is not the total cost of the program because some costs are not eligible for reimbursement, such as the taxes the schools have to pay as part of the salaries. The cost of the summer program to Lake Central was about $80,000 plus the amount of the costs not eligible for repayment.