ST. JOHN — Talk about a language barrier. Indiana schools have that in spades in the English Language Learners program.
Becky Gromala, the student services director for Lake Central School Corp., told the school board Monday that Indiana schools have students who speak 287 different languages and dialects. Almost 70 percent of those students are Spanish speaking, but the other 30 percent bring a wide variety of languages to school.
A 1974 U.S. Supreme Court ruling mandated that schools provide those children instruction in English language development. Federal law was adopted to enforce that, and state law established the requirements for meeting that law.
“Any student enrolled in the school must complete a home language survey looking at the language spoken in the home and what language the student speaks,” Gromala said. “We have to determine their level of English proficiency, and, based on that, we have to provide instruction if they are below a certain level.”
The students' proficiency is rated on a scale of one to five, with one being the basic level of speaking.
Language gap
Lake Central has students who speak 29 foreign languages and dialects, ranging from Spanish, German, Greek, Polish, Serbian and Vietnamese to lesser-known languages like Dari, Gujarati, Telugu, Urdu and Yoruba.
“What Lake Central has is teacher aides in every building for ELL kids to provide support in the class," Gromala said. "We also have four ELL teachers to work with the students in small groups to improve their proficiency at all levels, kindergarten through 12th grade.”
The fourth teacher was added this year to give Lake Central two in the elementary schools, one in the middle school and one in the high school. The state goal for the ratio of ELL students to licensed ELL teachers is 30 to one, but with almost 6 percent of all students needing ELL help, the current ratio is 85 to one.
In the Lake Central schools, about 3 percent of students are in some level of ELL help, but the shortage of licensed ELL teachers means the ratio is still 75 to one.
The ELL training occurs during the normal school day. At the high school, a separate class is part of the ELL students’ day while at the lower levels they are taken from a class to receive the training.
“Typically, it’s a small chunk of time and we try to make sure they are not missing other important curriculum,” Gromala said. “We started the year with 290 kids identified as ELL, and we have 100 new students that we have to screen to determine their level of ability. Then we have to decide what level of help they need. We’ve already had paraprofessionals working with them, but they have to be tested by a licensed teacher before we can determine their level.”
Teacher shortage
Gromala said pockets of the state have received large influxes of students from Southeast Asia who speak in many dialects. The second most common language among the ELL students in the state after Spanish is Chin, a Southeast Asian dialect, spoken mostly in Myanmar.
“The challenge for us is, with the wide range of languages, it is impossible for us to hire teachers proficient in all of them. So, the teachers have strategies to help the kids learn English that uses a lot of visuals and good teaching methods.”
Half the districts in the state don’t have even one licensed ELL teacher, Gromala said. Of Lake Central’s four teachers, two are licensed and the other two are working toward the license. The shortage of licensed ELL teachers has forced the state Department of Education to look for ways to shortcut the licensing process, such as considering the use of teachers already with many years of ELL experience.