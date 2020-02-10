Lake Central part of study using robot for autistic children

SCHERERVILLE — Homan Elementary School will soon be welcoming a new teacher to work with autistic children.

Milo looks rather boyish to be teaching and he’s only two feet tall, but it’s hoped Milo will help break through the communication and social interaction barriers those with autism have.

Milo is coming to the Lake Central Schools as part of a study being conducted by Indiana University on the effectiveness of robots as intervention for autism, Rebecca Gromala, the Lake Central Special Service director said. IU sent an email out to schools around the state looking for volunteers in the study, and Gromala responded — successfully, as it turned out.

“The kids will work with Milo three times a week for 20 to 30 minutes,” Gromala said. “Milo is only at Homan because they have two classes for students with autism, so it made the most sense to put him there.”

Milo stands on a table and, facilitated by the teacher, talks to the kids and interacts with them. The kids have iPads to respond to him or they can talk directly to him. He has lessons programmed into him, such as one on sharing, and he is equipped with an interactive screen.