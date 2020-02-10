Lake Central part of study using robot for autistic children
Lake Central part of study using robot for autistic children

SCHERERVILLE — Homan Elementary School will soon be welcoming a new teacher to work with autistic children.

Milo looks rather boyish to be teaching and he’s only two feet tall, but it’s hoped Milo will help break through the communication and social interaction barriers those with autism have.

Milo is coming to the Lake Central Schools as part of a study being conducted by Indiana University on the effectiveness of robots as intervention for autism, Rebecca Gromala, the Lake Central Special Service director said. IU sent an email out to schools around the state looking for volunteers in the study, and Gromala responded — successfully, as it turned out.

“The kids will work with Milo three times a week for 20 to 30 minutes,” Gromala said. “Milo is only at Homan because they have two classes for students with autism, so it made the most sense to put him there.”

Milo stands on a table and, facilitated by the teacher, talks to the kids and interacts with them. The kids have iPads to respond to him or they can talk directly to him. He has lessons programmed into him, such as one on sharing, and he is equipped with an interactive screen.

The teachers will get training on using Milo soon and start as soon as possible after that using him in the class. The study will continue through the end of the school year, after which the school gets to keep the robot and can obtain other programs to use with him.

“Research shows kids are reluctant to interact with people’s faces, and the robot will take the place of that,” Gromala said.

Milo is following in the footsteps, or the train tracks, of Thomas the Tank Engine, the children’s TV show and toy. According to an article by the National Autistic Society of London, England, parents of children with autistic spectrum disorders (ASD) have noted for years how children react well to Thomas.

“Parents of children with autism and related disorders often mention their children find Thomas calming and comforting," the article states. "Thomas often serves as a gateway to learning for children with ASD. The interest in Thomas provides children with the motivation and interest to try new things.”

Milo was created by RoboKind and, according to the company’s website, he is designed to be interesting and approachable for learners with ASD.

The face is similar in its features to Thomas the Tank Engine in its expressions and intonation.

"He can walk, talk and even model human facial expressions. Milo never gets frustrated or tired. He consistently delivers lessons in a way that learners with ASD respond to,” the website said.

Gromala said the school must still get parents to sign permission slips to have the children participate in the study. The information will be shared with IU and the school district. If Lake Central had to buy its own Milo, it would cost about $10,000, she said.

“We’re excited to have this opportunity for the students, so we can see what kind of growth they make when they are using him.”

