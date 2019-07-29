CROWN POINT — Pack the sunscreen and camera and get that stomach ready to enjoy some deep-fried goodies alongside the ponies and pigs. It’s Lake County fair time.
The brightly colored tents are up, and the vendors and carnival rides are rolling into the fairgrounds in Crown Point as officials prepare to host the 167th annual Lake County Fair, which starts Friday and runs through Aug. 11.
The 10-day fair is packed daily with plenty of food and festivities, ranging from Martin Xtreme Racing and All State Monster Truck Show at the grandstand to the Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo and endless carnival rides and games set up along the midway.
4-H livestock shows and exhibits also will be open for curious fair-goers to explore and learn more about the local farming and agricultural community.
“Come and spend the day enjoying yourself. Forget your problems and de-stress, have fun with the family and friends,” said Arlene Marcinek, the Lake County Fair secretary. “There’s something for everyone.”
The gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday. Preview night admission is $2 per person 9 and older and $2 for parking at the fairgrounds. Full day wristbands are on sale for $10.
Starting at 6 p.m., fair-goers can watch a free Martin Xtreme Racing exhibition as motocross and quad riders will take to the track at the grandstand.
Frugal Friday follows the next day with concession vendors offering some original and new food and beverages for only $2.
“Whatever you have a taste for, we have,” Marcinek said, referencing some fair-favorites like sugary elephant ears and savory beef tips.
Some of the most-highly anticipated events planned for fair include the return of the swine racers, Tuesday’s International Professional Rodeo Association sanctioned rodeo and a special visit by Jerry Ross, a retired United States Air Force officer and former NASA astronaut.
Ross, who has served in seven space shuttle missions, will be at the at the Purdue Federal Credit Union exhibit north of the 4-H Building Wednesday.
“He will be offering a meet-and-greet with everyone,” Marcinek said. “Having him will be something different and very fun. We are really looking forward to that.”
Another fair-first officials are offering this year is the “Mooternity Ward” livestock nursery in the Dairy Barn. Previously, piglet and lamb had been featured, but this year’s nursery will also include new-born cattle and sheep.
There may even be possibilities for the crowds to watch new calves being born, Marcinek said.
“We are so urban so a lot of people in our area don’t normally see calves or even horses. Dogs and cats are about the only animals that they interact with,” Marcinek said. “You don’t learn everything in school or from a book. This is life practices that are hands on where people can learn and see where their food comes from. You know, without farmers there is no food.”
Gates to the Lake County Fair open at 9 a.m. daily.
Exhibit buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for the Industrial Building, which opens at noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and both Fridays. All buildings close at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, the last day of the fair.
The more than 30 carnival rides, games and attractions are open daily starting at noon.
Admission into the Lake County Fair is free before 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Regular gate admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 9 and up and free for children 8 and under.
Parking on the fairgrounds is $5. Free parking and shuttle buses are provided to and from the Crown Point High School every day starting at noon.
Full day wristbands are available for purchase in advance online through opening day. Wristbands range from $15-$25.
A Mega Ride Pass, which grants fair-goers access to unlimited carnival rides every day of the fair, is available for purchase. Passes are $60 if purchased by Wednesday and $70 after.
For more information about the Lake County Fair or to view the full list of events planned for the week, visit www.lake-county-fair.com.