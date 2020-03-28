Lake County Jail inmates isolated for 'flu-like' symptoms; sheriff trying to get COVID-19 tests

The Lake County Jail has seven inmates medically isolated for flu-like symptoms as the sheriff’s department works to get COVID-19 tests, officials said.
As of Friday, coronavirus test kits have not been available to the Lake County Jail and no inmates or staff have been tested, said Pam Jones, spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are currently making attempts to acquire COVID-19 test kits for sheriff’s department personnel and inmates to help ensure the early detection of this potentially deadly disease and prevent its spread,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “We are taking several measures to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. We have issued hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks to corrections officers and medical staff. Over the past few days, organizations in the community have donated some masks.”
Employees exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be sent home immediately and told to self-quarantine as well as see their health care provider, Jones said.
Medical evaluations and health screenings are done on all inmates admitted to Lake County Jail in the booking process. The evaluation includes checking vital signs and screening for symptoms related to the flu and COVID-19.
If an inmate shows possible coronavirus symptoms, they will be immediately isolated in the jail’s medical unit, Jones said. Those in the jail’s general population will also be isolated if medical staff finds there is medical concern.
The medical staff have been supplied with N95 medical masks.
“My concern is not just for the well being of the inmates, but also of the corrections officers and staff who work hard to make the Lake County Jail a safe and healthy place for all who enter,” Martinez said.
