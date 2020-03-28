Lake County sheriff trying to get COVID-19 tests for staff, inmates

The Lake County Jail has seven inmates medically isolated for flu-like symptoms as the sheriff’s department works to get COVID-19 tests, officials said.

As of Friday, coronavirus test kits have not been available to the Lake County Jail and no inmates or staff have been tested, said Pam Jones, spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are currently making attempts to acquire COVID-19 test kits for sheriff’s department personnel and inmates to help ensure the early detection of this potentially deadly disease and prevent its spread,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “We are taking several measures to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. We have issued hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and masks to corrections officers and medical staff. Over the past few days, organizations in the community have donated some masks.”

Employees exhibiting flu-like symptoms will be sent home immediately and told to self-quarantine as well as see their health care provider, Jones said.

Medical evaluations and health screenings are done on all inmates admitted to Lake County Jail in the booking process. The evaluation includes checking vital signs and screening for symptoms related to the flu and COVID-19.