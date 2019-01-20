Cold air passing over Lake Michigan brought on lake-effect snow Sunday morning that will continue moving across the Region in the afternoon and evening.
Early lake-effect snowfall estimates for Lake County were around three inches. Communities near the lakefront, including Hammond and Gary, had around six inches. Snowfall began around 5 a.m., and was falling at a rate of 1-2 inches an hour, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Friedlein said.
Snow is expected to taper off in Lake County by the early afternoon. Partly sunny skies and flurries were reported across Porter and LaPorte counties, but a few inches of lake-effect snow could reach Porter County in the late afternoon and LaPorte County in the evening, Friedlein said.
Lake and Porter counties both have winter storm warnings in place due to heavy snowfall rates and blowing snow.
Temperatures will remain in the teens throughout Sunday and then dip into single digits during the night and into Monday morning. Wind speeds will drop off tonight, but wind chill could still bring on below zero temps, Friedlein said.
"It's the coldest we've felt this winter so far, but it's not to the level of headlines," Friedlein said. "Still, we encourage people to bundle up."
Meteorologists are continuing to monitor a weather system that could bring a rain and snow mix to the Region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, Friedlein said.
Snowfall estimates from Winter Storm Harper on Saturday ranged from 3-5 inches across the Region. Crown Point reported 5 inches. Munster reported 4.7 inches. Valparaiso reported up to 4.5 inches. DeMotte reported around 4 inches, Friedlein said.
A freeze spray warning is in place for areas close to the lakefront as waves can cause ice to build up on structures. A gale warning was in place Saturday night as winds on Lake Michigan were reaching 40 mph or stronger, Friedlein said.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.