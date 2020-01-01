From left, Miguel Morquecho holds his son, Angelo, while sitting next to his wife, Julie, after the birth of their son, Liam. Miguel was critically injured in a crash on U.S. 30 on Dec. 10. He remains at Loyola University Medical Center.
A few days ago, Miguel Morquecho was talking to his wife, Julie, from his hospital bed at Loyola University Medical Center.
In a raspy voice, he asked: "Am I alive or am I dreaming?"
The 34-year-old father, of Dyer, wasn't sure if his wife was real.
The one thing he was sure of, though, was that he had been in an accident.
"I was just driving home and all of the sudden (I) felt a whoosh," Miguel told Julie.
Miguel remembers every detail of the head-on crash that occurred on U.S. 30, just in front of the Southlake Kia in Hobart. While leaving from work around 11:13 p.m. on Dec. 10, Miguel called his wife to let her know he was on his way home — a 30-minute drive from the El Salto in Merrillville, where Miguel works as a cook.
Three minutes later, Miguel was hit by a 41-year-old woman who was driving in the wrong direction without her headlights on, police said.
He was flown to Loyola that night, where he said he couldn't breathe and later flat-lined. He was rushed to emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding, Julie said.
When admitted, both of his legs were broken, his right knee was cut, and his left thigh was severely injured from hitting the car door while his vehicle flipped three times. Miguel was wearing his seat belt, which caused a broken pelvis and hips. His left ribs are broken, and he has spinal fractures and bruised lungs.
An investigation is underway to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. While police did find drug paraphernalia on the scene, Hobart police Detective Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip said it has not been confirmed whether or not the driver was impaired.
Wardrip said charges are pending toxicology results and review by the Lake County prosecutor's office.
"I am just hoping this nightmare ends soon," Julie said. "It sucks we have to start off our 2020 this way."
A long road ahead
A lot has changed over the past three weeks. Right now, Miguel is stable, but that victory didn't come without its challenges.
Late last week, Miguel was taken off breathing support. He was off the ventilator for less than two days before he began hallucinating.
"Before he would be able to follow commands and be alert," Julie said. "If he wakes up, he starts shaking and says, 'No, no, no.' Then his episode passes, (he) calms down and goes back to sleep."
Miguel would see people who weren't there, and flashbacks brought him back to the night of the crash, he told his family.
Scared from the flashbacks, Miguel would hold his breath, and eventually, stop breathing. He's been put back on the ventilator for now, as he regains body strength.
The bruises on his body are starting to fade, but the internal damage is going to take a "decent amount of time to heal," Julie said.
The bruises and gash on his forehead are almost gone, but Miguel looks like a different person. The yellow bag of fluids hanging next to his bed reminds Julie her husband never made it home for dinner that night — "He's getting really bony," she said.
There is hope, though.
A CT scan and MRI show Miguel doesn't have any brain damage and there isn't anything that's "dangerously concerning," Julie said.
The main thing that's slowing him down, besides the breathing, is Miguel's mental health, she added.
"Since his mind is controlling everything, (he's) super scared and super paranoid," Julie said. "He's basically reliving the crash over and over and over."
Julie said she didn't think many people would reach out about Miguel after chatting with The Times last week. However, a lot of people have personally messaged her or have started to follow El Salto patrons Michelle and Matt Abner, who are collecting money for the Morquecho family.
So far, they have received $1,657, Michelle said. Various El Salto locations around Northwest Indiana are collecting donations for the family. Manager at El Salto in Merrillville Bridget O'Brien said she didn't want to share the amount of donations the family has received, for their safety, but said the response has been "absolutely amazing."
"Strangers are coming from everywhere. ... They don't even sit and eat, they just drop money in the box and leave," O'Brien said.