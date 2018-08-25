HAMMOND — A Merrillville man and a Monticello man are going to prison in separate child pornography cases.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen earlier this week sentenced Steven Ruschak, 28, of Merrillville, to 70 months incarceration followed by five years of supervised release. He must pay $5,000 restitution.
Ruschak pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to possession of more than 9,000 still photos and more than 200 video images depicting children as young as 4 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct, torture and violence against children.
Federal authorities and local police officers on Oct. 7, 2015, raided Ruschak’s home in the 2700 block of West 63rd Avenue following an investigation of users of a computer website called "Playpen" that is hidden from conventional browsers, but known to child pornography enthusiasts.
The government alleges Ruschak probably found the site with the help of another child pornography collector. He admitted he had been downloading images and videos for years, including a period between Sept. 1, 2012, and Oct. 7, 2015.
In an unrelated case, Van Bokkelen sentenced Quinn Alexander Haworth, 23, of Monticello, Indiana, to 70 months imprisonment followed by 15 years supervised release. He must pay $20,000 in restitution.
Haworth pleaded guilty Feb. 6 in U.S. District Court to downloading and collecting 4,000 still images and more than 350 videos of child pornography including depictions of infants and toddlers engaging in sexually explicit conduct, torture and violence against children.
Court records indicate neither man had previous criminal records. Both cases were investigated by the FBI with the assistance of the Indiana State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi. Michigan City Police also assisted in the Ruschak case.