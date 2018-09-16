CHESTERTON — Giving became fashionable Sunday as Northwest Indiana businesses and families generously turned out for The Caring Place's campaign to raise money for a new shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Children dressed as superheroes, characters in the Harry Potter stories and princesses strutted down a runway. Parents captured the moment with their cellphone cameras at the Sand Creek Country Clubhouse for the Fairy Tales & Legends fundraiser.
The Caring Place is a nonprofit social service organization, established in 1977 to serve domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Lake, Porter and Starke counties as well as provide community education, legal counseling, case management and independent living planning.
The capital campaign hopes to raise $2.3 million to construct a new shelter because the current one is in a 100-year-old building that can no longer adequately meet the clients' needs.
Seramur Properties of Valparaiso, b. Nutty Gourmet Peanut Butter, McColly Real Estate, CME Lending Group of Porter County, Melanie Hansen, Impact Promotions Group of Merrillville, The Retreat at Serendipity Province of Valparaiso, Sun Steel Express of Chesterton, Teachers Credit Union, Wagner's Ribs, Adelman's Truck and Equipment, Patrick and Candice Fleming, The Speakeasy at The Spa and Tudor Carpet were among the sponsors.
"It was a huge success. It was sold out in a day," said Nicky Jackson, associate professor of criminal justice, Purdue University Northwest, who helped coordinate the event.
"I had wanted children to be involved in fundraising and expose them to opportunities to help other families. I wanted kids helping kids and we had 170 folks take part," Jackson said.