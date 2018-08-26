MERRILLVILLE — Victoria Mosca helped prepare 386 stuffed cabbage rolls known as sarma for Sunday's annual Croatian picnic.
The Schererville resident said she is Romanian, not Croatian like her husband, but had no problem modifying her preparation of the sarma to fit the event.
"Ethnicity," Mosca said when asked why contributing to the picnic was so important. "Holding on to tradition."
The goal was shared by others attending the lively indoor picnic at the Croatian Center just south of U.S. 30 on Taft Street.
The event featured various traditional musical performances and dance, both by performers and participants, as well as a wide variety of foods.
The chairwoman of the event, Kathy O'Neill, said the event has been held annually for 50 to 60 years.
"It's all about bringing people together and celebrating what we know," she said.
The celebration and others at the center has succeeded in attracting a membership of 1,700 people from across the Region, she said.
Center President John Miksich said the current center is a combination of separate centers from East Chicago and Gary.
He pointed to the nearby dance floor where young and old danced together to show that events such as the picnic were succeeding in keeping tradition alive.
John Pruzin is a living example of the string of tradition.
While his ethnicity is Slovak and Polish, 46-year-old Pruzin has been affiliated with the center since the age of 7 when he first heard the Tambura instrument being played.
Armed with a Prim variety of the instrument Sunday, Pruzin said he has played the instrument since that first encounter, teaches it at the center and has passed on the passion to his children.
Victoria Mosca said her husband, Frank Mosca, was in the band performing early Sunday afternoon.
Her preparation of 386 sarma rolls Sunday pales in comparison to the 1,500 rolls she said she prepares around Christmas each year as gifts for friends.
"We have a lot of friends," she said.